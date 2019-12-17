See Patrick Stewart After Last Performance of His Solo A Christmas Carol

Recently, Patrick Stewart brought his one-man version of A Christmas Carol back to New York City for two nights, December 11 and 13 at Theater 511, to benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova. Check out photos of the show's star and creator after the final performance on December 13.

Patrick Stewart with producer Jenny Steingart.

(© Tricia Baron)

The one-man production — which Stewart created and in which he portrays over 40 characters — uses minimal set pieces, relying instead on Charles Dickens's text and Stewart's ability to portray every character in the story. Stewart had previously brought his sold-out production to New York in 1991, 1992, 1994, and 2001.

Producer Jenny Steingart with Patrick Stewart and Ars Nova artistic director Jason Eagan.

(© Tricia Baron)

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables.