Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley to Produce Daily Online Show Stars in the House

The Actors Fund has announced that SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley, will produce a daily mini-online show, Stars in the House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live from home on social media to promote support for the Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus.

New shows will be produced daily at 2pm and 8pm. Each star will sing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Rudetsky will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, and both he and the star will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate. Wesley will give updates from the Fund and give shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Rudetsky and Wesley's first guest tonight at 8pm ET will be Kelli O'Hara, in addition to Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Other confirmed guests will include Ian Armitage, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Wayne Brady, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Norbert Leo Butz, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Melissa Errico, Raúl Esparza, Christopher Fitzgerald, Kathryn Gallagher, Ana Gasteyer, Mandy Gonzalez, Justin Guarini, Debbie Gravitte, James Monroe Iglehart, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Kudish, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Linda Lavin, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Lindsay Mendez, Idina Menzel, Kate Shindle, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, Kelli O'Hara, Christine Pedi, Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Kate Shindle, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Jennifer Simard, Elizabeth Stanley, Patrick Wilson, and Marissa Jaret Winokur, with many more to be announced.

In addition, there will be some celebrity guest couples including Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block, Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson, Jen Cody and Hunter Foster, Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy, Colin Donnell and Patti Murin, Santino and Jessica Fontana, Andy Karl and Orfeh, Liz Larsen and Sal Viviano, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo.

The show can be viewed online here.