Season 2 Premiere Date Announced for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney Plus has announced a May 14 premiere for season two of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, currently in production in Salt Lake City.

In season 2 of the series, the East High Wildcats are preparing a production of Beauty and the Beast, while facing off against their rival school to win at a prestigious student theater competition. The show is created and executive-produced by Tim Federle.

The series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Guest-starring this season are Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Asher Angel.

