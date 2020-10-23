Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis to Star in Treasure Island Audio Play

Married Broadway couple Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis will star in an audio production of Treasure Island, presented by immersive audio company Resounding on November 27 and 28 at 8pm ET.

Inspired by the Robert Louis Stevenson novel and Orson Welles's 1938 radio play, and adapted by Resounding creative director Steve Wargo, the show will be performed live using new, proprietary technology to create a 360-degree soundscape complete with the crash of waves, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling and derring-do as only Resounding can deliver.

Lakis will play Jim Hawkins, with McClure as Long John Silver. Further casting is still to be announced.

Resounding will debut their platform with Dracula: Live starring Norm Lewis on October 30 and 31, and Treasure Island: Live will be followed by the world premiere of The Fantastical Tale of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King: Live in December.