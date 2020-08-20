Richard Nelson Announces Final Apple Family Zoom Play

Richard Nelson has announced plans for one final play in his Apple Family Zoom trilogy. Incidental Moments of the Day, written and directed by Nelson, will stream for free beginning Thursday, September 10 at 7:30pm. The production will be available through November 5 and will benefit Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation in the US and Theatre Artists Fund in the UK.

Set in early September, 2020, the play finds the Apple siblings gathering once again over Zoom for an evening of dinner, conversation, and performance, while the world continues to sputter more and more out of control, amidst anger, loss, death, and a coming election.

Stephen Kunken (Tim), Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard) will return, with Charlotte Bydwell rounding out the cast as Lucy.

The play follows What Do We Need to Talk About? and And So We Come Forth, which have earned nearly 100,000 views in over 30 countries.

