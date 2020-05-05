Rarely Seen Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical By Jeeves to Stream Free This Weekend

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alan Ayckbourn's rarely seen musical comedy By Jeeves will air on the The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel for 48 hours this week, beginning Friday, May 8 at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Based on the Jeeves and Wooster stories by P.G. Woodhouse, By Jeeves follows Bertie Wooster, a young gentleman about town with a penchant for getting himself into personal difficulties, particularly with women. It is inevitably left to his unflappable manservant Jeeves to provide elegant rescues.

The musical originally premiered in 1975 under the title Jeeves, closing in London after only a month. Eventually rewritten by Lloyd Webber (music) and Ayckbourn (book, lyrics, direction), By Jeeves premiered in 1996, though it didn't make it to Broadway until 2001. That production only ran 73 performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Featured in the taped edition are John Scherer as Bertie Wooster, Martin Jarvis as Jeeves, Donna Lynne Champlin as Honoria Glossop, Don Stephenson as Bingo Little, James Kall as Gussie Fink-Nottle, Heath Lamberts as Sir Watkyn Bassett, Becky Watson as Madeline Bassett, Emily Loesser as Stiffy Byng, Ian Knauer as Harold "Stinker" Pinker, and Steve Wilson as Cyrus Budge III Junor.

