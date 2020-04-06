Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag Play to Stream for Two Weeks on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime will stream the stage version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed Fleabag for two weeks beginning Friday. The 48-hour rental will cost around $5 and proceeds will be given to charities helping to fight the coronavirus.

Fleabag was filmed in 2019 from Wyndham's Theatre in London and broadcast worldwide in cinemas. Vicky Jones directs, with a creative team made up of Holly Pigott (scenic design), Elliot Griggs (lighting design), and Isobel Waller-Bridge (sound design). It ran off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse in 2019.

Fleabag debuted at the Edinburgh Festival in 2013 and won a Fringe First Award. It went on to play the Soho Theatre in London (revived in 2014 and 2016), before touring the UK (2015 and 2018), South Korea (2014), and Australia (2018), and an Edinburgh Festival revival as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase (2017), produced by Waller-Bridge's production company, DryWrite, and Soho Theatre. It was later adapted into a BBC Television series in partnership with Amazon Prime in 2016, which has earned several Emmys.