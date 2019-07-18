Paul McCartney at Work on It's a Wonderful Life Musical

Paul McCartney is at work on a musical version of the beloved Frank Capra film It's a Wonderful Life, according to published reports.

McCartney is penning the score for this stage adaptation, with Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) penning the book and lyrics. West End theatrical impresario Bill Kenwright is producing. The aim is for a UK launch in late 2020, with a Broadway bow to follow. No additional information has been released.

The 1946 classic, based on Philip Van Doren Stern's short story, tells the story of George Bailey, a man who gave up all of his dreams to help others. George's planned suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the help of guardian angel Clarence, who allows George to see and understand all of the lives that he's touched through the years.

Two musicals based on It's a Wonderful Life already exist: the first written by Sheldon Harnick and Joe Raposo, the second by Bruce Greer and Keith Ferguson.