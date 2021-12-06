Paddington Saves Christmas Streams Internationally for the Holiday Season

Rockefeller Studios, in association with The Copyrights Group and StudioCanal, will present Paddington Saves Christmas in an international streaming event across in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The show is available now through January 4, 2022.

Inspired by Rockefeller Productions' stage production, Paddington Gets in A Jam, Paddington Saves Christmas has been developed for children and families to enjoy at home over the holidays while raising money for theaters around the world that are unable to put on family entertainment this year.

The shows is described as follows: "Paddington as he helps his ever-grumpy neighbor, Mr. Curry, who is panicking in anticipation of the arrival of an important visitor for the holidays. Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry prepare his house for Christmas, but in typical Paddington fashion, his good intentions lead precipitously from one predicament to the next!"

Paddington Saves Christmas was conceived by Rockefeller Studios in partnership with StudioCanal. It is written and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, filmed and edited by Kevin Guzewich, with puppet creation by Rockefeller Productions. The cast includes AJ Ditty as Mr Curry, Christine McBurney as Aunt Matilda, and Jake Bazel, Chris Palmieri, and Kirsty Moon as the puppeteers of Paddington.

