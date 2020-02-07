Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, and Megan Hilty to Launch New Diamond Series of Concerts

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced its new Diamond Series, featuring concert-length performances from Broadway favorites paired with specially curated dinners. The series will kick off with concerts from Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (May 12-17), Tony winner Laura Benanti (June 23-28), and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (July 28-August 2).

Diamond Series shows are described as follows: "Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately."

Kelli O'Hara was last seen on Broadway as Lilli Vanessi in the 2019 revival of Kiss Me, Kate (Tony nomination). She earned a 2015 Tony Award for her performance in The King and I, as well as Tony nominations for The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, and The Light in the Piazza.

Laura Benanti began her Broadway career at the age of 18 in The Sound of Music, and went on to win a Tony Award in 2008 for her performance as Louise in Gypsy. Her other Broadway credits include Swing! (Tony nomination), Nine, Into the Woods (Tony nomination), The Wedding Singer, In the Next Room, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony nomination), She Loves Me (Tony nomination), Meteor Shower, and My Fair Lady.

Megan Hilty's summer concerts will mark her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. On Broadway she has played Glinda in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, and Brooke Ashton in Noises Off, for which she earned a 2016 Tony nomination. Theater fans also know her as Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash, and she recently starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie Patsy & Loretta opposite Jessie Mueller.