New York's Shetler Studios Announces Closure

Shetler Studios & Theatres, one of the well-known theatrical rehearsal spaces in New York City, has closed its doors after 30 years.

Founder Ron Shetler wrote in a letter posted on social media that the closing is related to the current economic downturn. "The path to recovery is simply too steep for our small company," he said.

Shetler Studios opened in 1990 and was made up of 35 studio spaces, two blackbox theaters, and six flexible presentation spaces. It was located on West 54th Street.