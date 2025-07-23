Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley to Star in Off-Broadway Spelling Bee Revival

Initial casting has been announced for the first New York revival of William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s beloved musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, off-Broadway at New World Stages beginning November 7. Opening night is set for November 17, with the run currently scheduled to conclude on February 15.

Leading the company are Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Tony nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) as Leaf Coneybear, and Grammy Nominee Kevin McHale (Glee) in his New York stage debut as William Barfée.

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, this production will have scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Weiner, and sound design by Haley Parcher. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean. Spelling Bee has additional material by Jay Reiss and is based on the play C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E by the Farm.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories.

Mefford first directed Finn and Sheinkin’s comedy at the Kennedy Center in 2024. Full casting for the New York engagement will be announced at a later date.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, first developed at Barrington Stage Company, debuted Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in 2005 – earning widespread critical acclaim, and winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical. The show immediately transferred to Broadway’s Circle in The Square Theatre, where it won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, and enjoyed a hugely successful run of nearly three years.