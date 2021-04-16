New York Theatre Workshop Artistic Director James Nicola to Step Down in 2022

Longtime New York Theatre Workshop Artistic Director James C. Nicola will depart the theater.

Nicola has been the artistic leader of the theater since 1988, programming high-profile productions including Rent, Peter and the Starcatcher, Once, Lazarus, What the Constitution Means to Me, and Slave Play, five works by Caryl Churchill, eight shows directed by Ivo van Hove, and work from artists ranging from Tony Kushner to Mfoniso Udofia. Nicola has also nurtured development programs including the 2050 Artistic Fellowship and a variety of collaborative residency programs.

Nicola's final day on the job will be June 30, 2022, just a month before he turns 72.