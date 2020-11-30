New York City Ballet to Stream The Nutcracker This Year in Lieu of Live Production

New York City Ballet will stream its 2019 holiday season production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker'', December 11-January 3 on Marquee TV. Tickets will be priced at $25 in the United States and will vary internationally.

A signature event of the holiday season, Balanchine's Nutcracker premiered on February 2, 1954 and has been seen annually ever since. This marks the first season since its debut that it has not been performed. The production was filmed live at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, with footage also used in the upcoming Disney Plus series On Pointe.

The cast of the filming is led by NYCB principals Maria Kowroski as the Sugarplum Fairy, Tyler Angle as Her Cavalier, and Megan Fairchild as Dewdrop, alongside Sophie Thomopoulos as Marie, Adam Hendrickson as Herr Drosselmeier, Kai Misra-Stone as the Nutcracker, Lauren King as Marzipan, Ashley Hod and Peter Walker as Hot Chocolate, Georgina Pazcoguin as Coffee, Spartak Hoxha as Tea, Daniel Ulbricht as Candy Cane, Preston Chamblee as Mother Ginger, Mira Nadon and Unity Phelan as Flowers, India Bradley and Rachel Hutsell as Harlequin and Columbine, Roman Mejia as Soldier, Silas Farley as Mouse King, Ask la Cour as Dr. Stahlbaum, and Marika Anderson as Frau Stalbaum. The ensemble includes dancers from New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet, with the 62-piece New York City Ballet Orchestra being conducted by music director Andrew Litton.

Click here to purchase tickets.