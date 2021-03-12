New Documentary The Show Must Go On Looks at Efforts to Reopen Phantom and Cats

A new documentary will follow efforts to stage musicals across the globe during the pandemic.

The Show Must Go On was shot in South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and follows Andrew Lloyd Webber and the journey to the opening nights of his Phantom of the Opera world tour and the South Korean tour of Cats. The documentary will chronicle "the survival of the performing arts and the worldwide resuscitation of an artform with the fate of a global industry at stake. But more importantly, the film tells a human story – one of the resilience of storytellers and their determination to come together to heal, create, and inspire."

Simultaneously, the documentary will follow Lloyd Webber as one of a plethora of venue owners and creatives attempting to open shows in the UK. A number of venues and companies managed to stage productions across 2020, often in the face of great adversity and novel logistical hoops, with many having to close within days due to fluctuating lockdown conditions.

The film is codirected and coproduced by Dori Berinstein (ShowBusiness: The Road to Broadway) and her daughter, rising theater director Sammi Cannold. Now in post-production, there is no current release date set.