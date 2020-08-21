Netflix to Release Boys in the Band Movie Remake in September

Netflix's new film version of Mart Crowley's landmark 1968 drama The Boys in the Band, starring the cast of the Tony-winning 2018 Broadway revival, will debut on September 30. Netflix announced the date in a Tweet this morning.

Produced by Ryan Murphy, David Stone, and Ned Martel, the film is directed by Joe Mantello, who helmed the stage revival, and will feature Jim Parsons (Michael), Zachary Quinto (Harold), Matt Bomer (Donald), Andrew Rannells (Larry), Charlie Carver (Cowboy), Robin De Jesús (Emory), Brian Hutchison (Alan), Michael Benjamin Washington (Bernard), and Tuc Watkins (Hank).

Crowley's comic drama centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

The stage company reprising their roles onscreen is in keeping with tradition; the entire original cast of the play reprised their performances in the original film, which was directed by William Friedkin.