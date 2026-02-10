Stranger Things on Broadway Will Be Recorded This Week for Future Release

Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway is being filmed this week for eventual future release.

To facilitate the recording, all public performances have been canceled from Tuesday, February 10, through Saturday, February 14. No release timeline or details have been made available by producers Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry, and co-directed by Justin Martin. It takes place before the series, in 1959, and explores how Henry Creel was taken under mysterious forces and transformed into the villan known as Vecna.

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements, and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.

The taped version reflects the original Broadway production (rather than the ongoing West End staging) and features star Louis McCartney alongside the original New York cast, whose run concludes March 29.