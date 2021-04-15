Michael K. Lee and Ramin Karimloo to Lead Jesus Christ Superstar in Japan

A new concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar will open in Japan this summer, running July 12-27 at Theatre Orb in Tokyo. Mark Stuart directs the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera, with musical direction by Shigeru Yawata and sets by Mirei Iwamoto.

Heading the cast will be Michael K. Lee as Jesus Christ, Ramin Karimloo as Judas Iscariot, and Celinde Schoenmaker as Mary Magdalene, alongside Masaaki Fujioka as King Herod, Hironobu Miyahara as Caiaphas, Telly Leung as Peter, Robert Marien as Pontius Pilate, Hayato Kakizawa as Simon Zealotes, and Aaron Walpole as Annas. Casting is subject to change, and the production will be performed in English with Japanese subtitles.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."