Mentalist Jason Suran to Present Online Show, Reconnected

Mentalist Jason Suran will present his new show, Reconnected, online, beginning October 16. The production, presented via Zoom, will open on November 14 and will be presented Friday and Saturday nights at 8:30pm ET.

Reconnected is an intimate and interactive experience where sophisticated acts of mind-reading and unique immersive elements meet, bringing you a show that asks you to engage with yourself and your fellow audience members. There are no muted mics and no back-row seats. Tickets are $50 per Zoom screen.

The show is written and performed by Suran, and created by Suran in collaboration with Adam Rei Siegel. It features graphic design by Remy Kass, Emily Murtaugh, and Matt Rinehart, technical direction by William O'Connell and Rob Auten, and video trailer by Alex Olsen.