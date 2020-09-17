Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to Present Online Excerpts From New Musical Iceboy!

A new online series called In Development, presented by Pasadena Playhouse, will explore the creation of several new theatrical productions, including one from the co-creators of Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee that features Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

Mullally and Offerman will perform scenes and musical excerpts from Iceboy!, a new musical with a score by Mark Hollman (Urinetown) and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell (Duet) and Jay Reiss (Spelling Bee). Described as "It's All About Eve if only Eve were a caveman," Iceboy! tells the story of a 10,000-year-old Neanderthal who's discovered frozen in the Arctic, brought to New York, and adopted by the biggest Broadway star of 1938. But when he's thawed, he he becomes an even bigger star than she is.

A run date for the series is still to be announced, but it's part of Pasadena Playhouse's new PlayhouseLive initiative, a streaming platform for live performances and other theater-related content. Other upcoming works include Javon Johnson in the one-man show Still., a new musical revue featuring the works of Jerry Herman, and new content from the Ojai Playwrights Conference and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

PlayhouseLive Membership is being launched with a free trial period through December 2020. Pay-per-view theatrical streaming events start at $14.99.