Listen: Hannah Elless, Jason Danieley, Ellen Harvey Sing "In His Strength" from Knoxville

Broadway Records will release the original cast recording of Ahrens and Flaherty's new musical Knoxville on October 21 via digital platforms, with a hardcopy release on November 11.

Listen to a track from the album, titled "In His Strength," below, sung by cast members Hannah Elless, Ellen Harvey, and Jason Danieley.

Based on the novel A Death in the Family by James Agee, Knoxville has a book by Frank Galati and score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. It premiered at the Asolo Repertory Theatre earlier this year.

In addition to Danieley, Elless, and Harvey, the cast includes Paul Alexander Nolan, Nathan Salstone, Joel Waggoner, Jack Casey, Sarah Aili, Abigail Stephenson, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Dwelvan David, Scott Wakefield, William Parry, and Barbara Marineau.