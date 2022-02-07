Kev Berry to Perform One-Man Tribute to the Late Diana the Musical

Diana the Musical closed after just 33 performances and 16 previews on Broadway, but its memory will live on in the heart of Kev Berry, who will present his one-man show, Kev Berry is Diana the Musical, at the Green Room 42 on Thursday, February 17 at 9:30pm.

The show invites audiences to, "Revel in the demented lunacy as [Berry] tries to avoid a cease-and-desist from Jeanna de Waal and tell the story of Lady Diana Spencer, as it really happened, using the songs of Diana the Musical."

Rachel Horwitz, with music direction by Luke Williams.

In his review of Diana the Musical, critic David Gordon predicted, "We've got the next cult classic on our hands."

Click here for tickets and more information about Kev Berry is Diana the Musical.