Diana the Musical Will End Broadway Run After 33 Performances

Diana: The Musical will end its run at the Longacre Theatre on December 19. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.

Diana stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The ensemble includes Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

A musical biography of Diana, Princess of Wales, the musical is written by Joe DiPietro (book and lyrics) and David Bryan (music and lyrics), directed by Christopher Ashley, and choreographed by Kelly Devine. A filmed version of the show is currently available on Netflix.

Previews began November 2, and the show opened November 17. The show was originally scheduled to open in March 2020.

