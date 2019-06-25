Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! to Receive Cast Album

Broadway Records announced today that Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! (world premiere recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, July 12. The album is currently available for preorder at BroadwayRecords.com.

Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! features book, music, and lyrics by Matt Chiorini and additional music and lyrics by Travis Newton. The world-premiere recording features Jack Rento, Morgan Smith, Carleena Manzi, and Matt Chiorini.

The musical is described as follows: "Gregor Samsa awoke one morning to find that he'd caught the musical theater bug! Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage. Gregor's rude awakening and metamorphosis parallels the journey of our dauntless narrator, Franz Kafka, incorporating some of his other surreal and iconic works, including his infamous 'Letter to His Father.' As Gregor/Franz approach their inevitable conclusions, we explore with poignancy, humor, and music the ridiculous and heartbreaking realities of family and tolerance. Telling this frustratingly fascinating story with puppets, shadow-play, black light, ersatz literary scholarship, and a dizzying array of low-tech theatrical conventions, Kafka's Metamorphosis is the surreal and satisfying musical adaptation you never knew you always wanted!"

Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! is a participating production in the 2019 New York Musical Festival.