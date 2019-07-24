Judy Gold to Host Voice for Choice Benefit Concert

The Hysterical Womxn's Society has announced additional casting for the Voice for Choice benefit concert to be held Monday, July 29, at the Cutting Room Floor. The event will be presented in collaboration with the ACLU of New York.

Comedian, writer, and activist Judy Gold will serve as the event's host. In addition, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling, Ashley Park, Jarrod Spector, Alysha Umphress, and Daniel J. Watts will join previously announced Denée Benton, Maybe Burke, Betty Gilpin, Morgan James, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Storm Lever, Caissie Levy, Ana Nogueira, Oak Onaodowan, and Ali Stroker.

Voice for Choice will feature a live concert, along with both live and online silent auctions.

The Hysterical Womxn's Society is described as "a society of womxn and allies whose individual talents and strengths are uniting to protect womxn and human rights. Through various fundraising and activation events, the group aims to bring together more engaged, motivated and fighting spirits to support those in need."