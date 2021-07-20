Joshua Turchin Creating TikTok Musical Based on Disney and Pixar's Luca

On the heels of Ratatouille and Bridgerton, there's a new fan-made TikTok musical in the works, based on the recent Pixar and Disney film Luca.

The Luca TikTok musical is written by teenage composers Joshua Turchin, 14, and August Greenwood, 17, who have penned six songs that have amassed over 500,000 views since their debuts. Turchin wrote, orchestrated, arranged, and recorded the songs on his own, alongside collaborator Greenwood. Numbers currently include "Silenzio Bruno," "Something Fishy," "Underdogs," and "Learning to Walk."

Turchin is the author of the musical The Perfect Fit, with credits that also include Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation and The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl. Luca, which was released in June, tells the story of two Italian boys who are secretly sea monsters.