Bridgerton Musical Created by TikTok User Abigail Barlow

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Culture plus Time equals Musical Adaptation.

Social media platform TikTok has certainly fueled this process, with a recent Ratatouille musical which started its life on the app, amassed a large following and, following a virtual concert, raising almost two million dollars for charity.

So we move onto today's hype. TikToker (we assume that's the term) and singer Abigail Barlow has created a new musical based on the new Netflix series Bridgerton – which follows the socially and romantically turbulent lives of a family living in Regency era London.

Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, already has a rocking cast of stage pros (including some musical theatre vets) – as our cohorts at WhatsOnStage in London have laid out in this article. So perhaps the chances of this TV series heading to the stage aren't as far-fetched as you might expect.

Barlow has penned the likes of "Daphne's Song" (following the eldest daughter of the titular Bridgerton family) as well as a duet "Burn For You". Thus far, Barlow's work has had millions of TikTok plays – it really is kicking off.

We've embedded some of the numbers below.











