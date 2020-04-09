Jesus Christ Superstar, With John Legend and Sara Bareilles, to Re-air on Easter Sunday

NBC will re-air its Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at 7pm ET (9:30pm PT) on Easter Sunday, April 12.

This concert staging of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock musical stars John Legend as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas, Jason Tam as Peter, and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

Set during the final week of Jesus's life, the story is told from the perspective of infamous betrayer Judas Iscariot. As more and more followers flock to Jesus, Judas grows concerned that Jesus is becoming arrogant and losing sight of his principles. So when Jesus attacks the money changers in a temple, Judas finally turns on his teacher, setting both on a path to tragedy. Originally conceived as a concept album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the show eventually made its way to the stage in 1971 and garnered five Tony nominations in addition to winning a Drama Desk Award for Andrew Lloyd Webber.