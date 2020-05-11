Jerry Stiller, Veteran of 15 Broadway Shows and TV Dad on Seinfeld, Dies at 92

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, a veteran of 15 Broadway shows and one of the indelible costars of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, has died of natural causes at the age of 92. The news was first announced by Stiller's son, actor Ben Stiller, on Twitter.

Stiller made his Broadway debut in the 1954 musical The Golden Apple. His career on the Great White Way would extend to 1997, and Stiller would originate roles in works ranging from Terrence McNally's The Ritz (as Carmine Vespucci) to David Rabe's Hurlyburly (as Artie). His final of 15 Broadway appearances came as Chebutykin in the 1997 revival of The Cherry Orchard. He had just as many off-Broadway appearances, many of which were Shakespeare plays.

On television, Stiller played the role of Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, earning an Emmy nomination for his two-dozen appearances during the show's run. He costarred opposite Kevin James and Leah Remini on The King of Queens for its entire run.

With his late wife of more than 60 years, Anne Meara, Stiller was half of the Stiller and Meara comedy duo, performing on Ed Sullivan, Merv Griffin, and Johnny Carson's television talk shows. Meara and Stiller met in 1953 and got married in 1954 and remained so until her death in 2015.

In addition to his son, Stiller is survived by daughter Amy and two grandchildren.