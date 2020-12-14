Jason Robert Brown to Release Recording of Concert with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals will release the new Jason Robert Brown-Ariana Grande-Shoshana Bean album Coming From Inside the House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert) on Friday, December 18.

The album is a remastered recording of Brown's streaming SubCulture concert from April 27, 2020. It features Bean singing "The Hardest Hill" and Grande performing "Still Hurting" from The Last Five Years, as well as the songs "Sanctuary" (with Georgia Stitt, Molly Cate Brown, and Susannah Brown), "Melinda," "I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon in Vegas," and "All Things in Time. Also included, as a bonus track, is the world premiere recording of "Nothing's Bigger Than Kong," a song that was commissioned for (but not included in) the 2018 Broadway musical King Kong''.

Brown plays piano and keyboards, with a band that includes Todd Reynolds, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Gary Sieger, Randy Landau, and Jamie Eblen. The album was recorded, edited and mixed by Jeffrey Lesser, and produced by Lesser and Brown. It was mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Marc Kaplan of SubCulture served as executive producer.

Preorder the album here.