11 Shows to Check Out This Weekend, Including the Jagged Little Pill Concert

This Week



1. The National Theater Folksbiene will stream a star-studded Folksbiene Virtual Chanukah Spectacular on December 8 at 7pm ET through December 12. Special guests will include Emanuel Azenberg, Mayim Bialik, Billy Crystal, Tovah Feldshuh, Beanie Feldstein, Joel Grey, Carol Kane, Barry Manilow, Mandy Patinkin, Itzhak Perlman, Eleanor Reissa, Neil Sedaka, Steven Skybell. Dr. Ruth, Jerry Zaks, and more! Plus a special audio greeting by Carol Burnett. Tickets are free, but donations are encouraged. For tickets, click here.

2. New York City Center will stream An Evening With Audra McDonald from December 9 at 7:30pm ET through December 16. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will be joined by musical director Andy Einhorn. The intimate evening will feature golden age classics and standards from the Great American Songbook. The concert will be filmed at the venue and serve as City Center's 2020 gala presentation. Pre-show festivities will begin at 6:30pm ET for donors of $2,500 or more. For tickets, click here.

Audra McDonald

(© David Gordon)





3. TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stream Simple Gifts December 10-27. Simple Gifts is a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds. Each $10 donation to TheatreWorks unlocks access for one household to stream the show, making this festive treat the perfect gift to share with family and friends. For tickets, click here.



(photo courtesy of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley)





4. Join Broadway favorite Lesli Margherita in the stream of the critically acclaimed, off-Broadway hit Who's Holiday!, set for Friday, December 11. The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Who's Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. Watch the free one-hour stream here beginning at 8pm ET. The performance will be available through December 15.





5. Center Theatre Group will stream The Car Man this weekend, December 11-13. The Car Man is one of modern dance's most thrilling and entertaining shows and a signature production for Matthew Bourne's New Adventures. First seen in 2000, when it won the Evening Standard Award for "Musical Event of the Year," it has proved to be a smash-hit in the UK and around the world. The Car Man is loosely based on Bizet's Carmen and has one of the most instantly recognizable scores in New Adventures' repertory, brilliantly arranged by Terry Davies. This recording for Sky Arts was made at Sadler's Wells during the production's most recent revival. Please note: this stream is only available in the U.S. For tickets, click here.





6. On December 12, Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce…Pandemic! will stream. The special, live-streamed event reimagines for this time of social distancing Mac's celebrated Holiday Sauce show, coming on the heels of Mac's Holiday Sauce album, another opportunity for home-bound audiences to experience Mac's singular artistry and approach to the holidays. For tickets and more infomation, click here.





7. Ken Davenport presents The Doo Wop Project: Live in Your Home for the Holidays, a virtual live theatrical concert, on Saturday, December 12, at 8pm. The running time of the concert is 60 minutes, and tickets prices, starting at $25, can be purchased here.





8. Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) will play Scrooge in the Old Vic Theatre's live-streamed A Christmas Carol this holiday season. The production, which first ran at the Old Vic four years ago and opened on Broadway last winter, will play 16 performances, December 12-24, with 80,000 tickets available for home viewing around the world. For more information, click here.

Andrew Lincoln as Scrooge

(© Helen Maybanks)





9. MCC Theater has announced a benefit performance of the Drama Desk-winning play School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Kamilah Forbes. School Girls will stream on Sunday, December 13, at 3pm ET on MCC Theater's YouTube channel. The cast include Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Ashleigh Murray, Tony Award nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Storm Reid, Gabourey Sidibe (Precious), Lovie Simone, and Lyric Ross. A live talkback with the cast will follow the performance for select ticket holders. For tickets, click here.

Cynthia Erivo

(© David Gordon)





10. The cast of Jagged Little Pill will reunite for a one-night concert performance benefiting regional theaters across the country. Tony-nominated stars Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher, and Antonio Cipriano and more, will take the stage at Shubert Studios on Sunday, December 13 at 8pm ET. Jagged Live in NYC will be directed by Diane Paulus. They will be joined by the production's band. For tickets, click here.

(image provided by the production)



11. American Repertory Theater is streaming the world premiere of Amir Nizar Zuabi's play '''''This Is Who I Am through January 3. Separated by continents, an estranged father and son reunite over Zoom. From their respective kitchens in Ramallah and New York City, they re-create a cherished family recipe and struggle to bridge the gap between them, one ingredient at a time. For tickets, click here.

Upcoming

* Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version, the off-Broadway musical comedy with book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and developed with Fiely Matias, will stream via Broadway on Demand on Tuesday, December 15, and Thursday, December 17. This virtual presentation will feature an all-female cast including Diana DeGarmo, Micaela Diamond, Tony Award nominee Celia Rose Gooding, Liisi LaFontaine, Jaygee Macapugay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Gabriella Pizzolo, and Alysha Umphress. To watch, click here.





* A stellar lineup of theater favorites will show there's no place like Broadway for the holidays as they welcome you into their homes and hearts during Home for the Holidays on Tuesday, December 15. Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Carolee Carmello, Lena Hall, Heather Headley, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricomora, Jennifer Sanchez and the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, and more will take part. The concert is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Watch the free stream here beginning at 8pm ET. The stream will be available through December 19.

* Kean Stage will present a streaming holiday concert starring Andrea McArdle for five performances, December 17-20. This event will mark McArdle's first concert since the pandemic hit in March. She'll be joined by musical director Steve Marzullo. Audiences can expect to hear seasonal favorites like "White Christmas" and "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," as well as songs from McArdle's Broadway career, including "N.Y.C." and "Tomorrow" from Annie, in which she originated the title role. McArdle earned a Tony nomination for playing Annie. She has also been seen in Starlight Express, State Fair, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables. Tickets are $30 for the general public. For tickets and more information, click here.



(© Grace Rainer Long)





* George C. Wolfe's film adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the third installment in August Wilson's Century Cycle, will premiere on Netflix on December 18. It depicts the racism and exploitation in the music industry through a 1920s recording session with the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey. The film, produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black, is led by Oscar and Tony winner Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman, in his final screen role, as Levee. Watch the trailer below:





* On December 19, join Josh Groban for the third of his virtual concerts — and his first-ever holiday concert! It will air at 4pm ET. Individual tickets start at $30. To purchase, click here.





* Hershey Felder stars in the title role of Tchaikovsky — Live From Florence on December 20. Based on the original Our Great Tchaikovsky, and featuring an extended focus on The Nutcracker Ballet (in honor of Christmas) as well as Tchaikovsky's life in Florence, Italy, where he spent a good deal of time — Live From Florence will be filmed live on location where Tchaikovsky actually lived and worked in Florence. An interesting, surprising, and engaging holiday treat. Purchase includes the live stream and a week of on demand viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through 12/27). For tickets, click here.





In this unique holiday season, Kris Kringle The Musical offers up a free holiday gift for theater lovers everywhere. On Christmas Day, a virtual, streaming production of the perennial holiday musical, featuring a cast of Broadway veterans, will be available to online audiences at . As an added bonus, starting December 1, Kris Kringle The Musical will release a series of special online musical videos leading up to the Christmas Day stream. All content is available to online audiences, free of charge when you register online. Kris Kringle The Musical supports The Actors Fund of America. For more information, click here.





More Streaming



The Geffen Playhouse has announced its winter 2020 lineup of digital theater, part of its Geffen Stayhouse initiative. The three world premieres are Chelsea Marcantel's Citizen Detective, The Future by Helder Guimarães, and Sri Rao's Bollywood Kitchen. For tickets and more information about Citizen Detective, which runs November 10-December 20, click here. For tickets and more information about The Future, click here. For tickets and more information about Bollywood Kitchen, click here.

Sri Rao in the Geffen Stayhouse production of Bollywood Kitchen.

(© Hartman Benzon Media)

Tony winner Jefferson Mays will bring his one-man A Christmas Carol to the screen in a new streaming edition that premiers on Saturday, November 28. The video will be available for replay through January 3. For tickets and more information, click here.

Manchester, England's Hope Mill Theatre will stream its new production of Jonathan Larson's Rent during weekends this holiday season. Filmed live on stage and fully edited, the rock opera will run online Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 27-December 20. To purchase tickets, click here.

The cast of Rent

(© Dujonna Gift-Simms/edited by WhatsOnStage)

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which Netflix will release on November 22, stars Christine Baranski as Regina, with Parton playing her angel. The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis as Margeline, Treat Williams as Carl, Josh Segarra as Pastor Christian Hathaway, Jeanine Mason as Felicity, Mary Lane Haskell as Jenna Hathaway, and Matthew Johnson as Mack. Take a look at our interview with some of the cast here, and watch the show's trailer below:

Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster musical Hamilton streams on Disney Plus, featuring the original cast, led by Miranda as Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. To find out how to watch, click here

Book your Holi-date now to see Estella Scrooge: A New Broadway Musical With a Twist. Combining the excitement of live theater with the magic of movies, this new musical fare is sure to become a holiday favorite for the whole family. Starring Broadway favorites including Betsy Wolfe in the title role, Lauren Patten, Patrick Page, Clifton Duncan, and Danny Burstein. For tickets and more information, click here. Watch the trailer below:





Porchlight Music Theatre will stream Burning Bluebeard, now in its ninth year, December 4-January 3. A magical story, told with music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics, and dance, Burning Bluebeard' is a physical-performance phenomena inspired by the true story of Chicago's former Iroquois Theatre and the unforgettable events that resulted in tragedy for 600 theatergoers at Christmastime in 1903. For tickets, click here.

American Conservatory Theatre's A Christmas Carol: On Air will come to life as an enthralling radio play that the whole family can enjoy from the comfort of their home. A Christmas Carol: On Air will stream beginning Friday, December 4 at 9pm ET. For more information, click here.