About this show

In this virtual show based on an unsolved 1920s Hollywood murder, audience members become the detectives in a case that mixes theater, mystery, and collaborative code-breaking. Guided by best-selling true crime author Mickie McKittrick, the home audience will uncover the evidence and follow the clues, altering the course of the show every night.

HOW IT WORKS

Mickie McKittrick will be the audience's guide throughout the show. Sometimes the entire group will work together, while at other times audience members will join a smaller squad breakout room for a more intimate examination of evidence and clues. Ultimately, the entire group will make choices to determine the show’s surprising conclusion. Citizen Detective will take place via the Zoom video conferencing platform and each performance will be limited to a maximum of 24 participants. In a unique twist, each participant will take a brief personality survey quiz one week prior to their performance, which will determine the best fit for the detective squad they will be assigned to.