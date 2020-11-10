WATCH: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis Discuss Christmas on the Square

The holidays are approaching, and Dolly Parton is celebrating by giving the world Christmas on the Square, a new movie-musical for which she wrote 14 original songs and also co-stars as a mysterious angel sent to Earth to help change the mind of a wicked real estate developer. Parton assembled a first-rate team for this new Netflix film, including Debbie Allen as director/choreographer and a cast led by Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Jeanine Mason. Here, this fierce quartet discusses the joy of Christmas on the Square, which you can watch beginning November 22, and Parton tells us why it's one of her favorite projects ever.