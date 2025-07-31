TheaterMania Logo white orange
Elizabeth Marvel Will Star in And Then We Were No More at La MaMa

The play is by actor and playwright Tim Blake Nelson.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

July 31, 2025

Elizabeth Marvel
(© Tricia Baron)

And Then We Were No More, a new play written by actor and playwright Tim Blake Nelson (The Public’s Socrates), will play La MaMa starting on September 19, with an opening night set for September 28.

Directed by Mark Wing-Davey (Caryl Churchill’s Mad Forest), the play is set in the not-too-distant future when a lawyer is forced to represent a prisoner destined to perish in a newly developed machine designed to execute without pain.

The cast features Elizabeth Marvel (Long Day’s Journey Into Night), Scott Shepherd (Ulysses), Jennifer Mogbock (Half-God of Rainfall), Henry Stram (Titanic), Elizabeth Yeoman, William Appiah, E.J. An, Kasey Connolly, and Craig Wesley Divino.

The production features scenic design by David Meyer, lighting design by Reza Behjat, costume design by Marina Draghici, and sound design by Henry Nelson and Will Curry.

