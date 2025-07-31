Listen: Annie Golden Sings "I've Loved These Days" from Billy Joel Project Album

The new record is the debut album of The Broadway Ensemble.

Yellow Sound Label will release the debut album from The Broadway Ensemble, The Billy Joel Project, on Friday, August 1.

The Billy Joel Project is a new collection of Joel interpretations that honor the original versions, but invite the audience to hear them in new ways. The album not only highlights beloved Joel classics like “New York State of Mind,” “She’s Always a Woman,” and “Only the Good Die Young,” but also a selection of deeper cuts, such as “Where’s the Orchestra?” and Joel’s latest single from last year, “Turn the Lights Back On.”

Listen to Annie Golden sing “I’ve Loved These Days” below:

A physical CD is due to be released on on Friday, September 26. You can pre-order that here.

The album also features Farah Alvin, Nicholas Edwards, John Treacy Egan, Lina Koutrakos, Aaron Ramey, Nicholas Rodriguez, Courter Simmons, Rachel Ulanet, Donna Vivino, and Michael Winther. Music direction is by Jeremy Robin Lyons. Phil Geoffrey Bond is the producer and founder of the Broadway Ensemble.