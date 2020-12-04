About this show

Helder Guimarães is taking interactive at-home illusions into The Future. With a magician, perspective is everything—and in this show, participants will decide which version of events they prefer to see. Guimarães's story takes us on a personal journey including stops at a high-stakes poker game and a pub in the south of France, as it explores the seedy underbelly of the gambling world. You never know what intriguing mystery or long-kept secret may be revealed along the way. The Future marks the third collaboration between Guimarães and director Frank Marshall.

HOW IT WORKS

A mystery package will be shipped to each audience member in advance of their show, which cannot be opened until Guimarães gives permission during the performance. The Future will use the Zoom video conferencing platform with an initial audience capacity of 50 participants.