Patrick Heusinger and Cher Álvarez Will Star in Paranormal Activity National Tour

Casting has been announced for the national tour of Paranormal Activity, an original play based on Paramount Pictures’ horror film franchise. Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House), it is directed by Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More).

The tour will have its North American premiere production runs at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago (October 8–November 2), Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles (November 13–December 7), Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC (January 28–February 7), and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco (February 19-March 15).

Cher Álvarez (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) and Patrick Heusinger (Next Fall) star as Lou and James, a couple trying to escape a sinister force. The cast also includes Shannon Cochran (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tour) as James’ mother Carolanne and Kate Fry (A Minister’s Wife) as Mrs. Cotgrave, a medium. Heusinger played the role at the Leeds Playhouse last year.

Illusions are by Tony Award-winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow). The creative team also includes scenic and costume designer Fly Davis, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Gareth Fry, and video and projections designer Luke Halls.