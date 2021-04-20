Immersive Theatrical Production of The Great Gatsby Coming to New York City

An immersive theatrical production of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is planning an American debut this autumn in New York City.

Created and directed by Alexander Wright, and presented by Immersive Everywhere, The Great Gatsby will plunge audiences into the red-hot world of Jay Gatsby, taking the form of an infamous and lavish party. With cocktails, dancing, and scandal, this new adaptation of the novel put the audience at the heart of jazz age indulgence.

The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt.

Venue, casting, and dates are still to come.