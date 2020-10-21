Hershey Felder Announces New Season of Online Theater

Pianist and theatrical impresario Hershey Felder has announced a brand new season of live digital theater, taking place November 2020-May 2021. All of the productions will be filmed live from Felder's home base in Florence, Italy.

First up is A Paris Love Story, taking place Sunday, November 22, at 8pm ET. The work casts Felder as Claude Debussy and will explore how Debussy's work (such as "Clair de Lune") helped usher in the new world of "musical impressionism." Buy tickets for A Paris Love Story here.

Felder will play Tchaikovsky on Sunday, December 20, at 8pm ET. Just in time for Christmas, the work will feature an extended focus on the creation of The Nutcracker. Buy tickets for Tchaikovsky here.

Klezmerata Fiorentina will join Felder for the world premiere of Before Fiddler, in which Felder will play the novelist Sholem Aleichem and embody classic characters like Tevyeh and Yenteh. It will take place Sunday, February 7, at 8pm ET. Buy tickets for Before Fiddler here.

The world premiere of Puccini will explore the titular composer's scandalous life and how the real women in his life helped inspire the characters in La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot, and more. It is set for Sunday, March 14, at at 8pm ET. Buy tickets for Puccini here.

Finally, Felder will play Sergei Rachmaninoff in the world premiere of Anna & Sergei, taking place Sunday, May 16, at 8pm ET. The memory play explores a strange meeting between the Russian composer and a woman named Anna Anderson, who claims to be the princess Anastasia. Buy tickets for Anna & Sergei here.

Tickets for the individual shows are priced at $55, with a full season pass for $233.75, a holiday pass for $99, and a world premiere pass for $148.50.