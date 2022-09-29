Hear Title Track From Christine Ebersole's New Album, After the Ball

Club44 Records will release After the Ball, the latest album from Tony winner Christine Ebersole, in physical and digital formats on September 30. Below, you can listen to the title track, which is a mashup with "The Way You Look Tonight."

Ebersole's pianist, arranger, and coproducer is Lawrence Yurman, her longtime musical director. They are joined on the new recording by Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, John Benthal on guitar and banjo, and, in Autumn Leaves, Larry Saltzman on guitar.

Order the album here.