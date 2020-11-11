Hamilton, Mean Girls, and More to Take Part in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be different this year, but there will be Broadway performances.

NBC has confirmed that the casts of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls will reconvene to tape musical numbers for the telecast, which will air on Thanksgiving morning, November 26. The performances will be shot in the coming weeks.

Spectators will not be allowed to watch the events unfold in person, and Macy's will not hold its annual balloon blow-up event in front of the Museum of Natural History, either. This year's parade will forgo its normal 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square, and will instead contain events inside Herald Square.

The parade will feature 75 percent fewer participants than usual, with performances filmed over a two-day period and the massive balloons being attached to vehicles instead of held. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to take part, with all previously selected high school and college marching bands being deferred to the 2021 parade.