Halston Netflix Series, With Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez, to Premiere in May

Netflix will debut a limited series about the legendary designer Halston, featuring Ewan McGregor in the title role, on Friday, May 15.

Produced by Ryan Murphy, McGregor, and Daniel Minahan, Halston will also feature Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Vera Farmiga, Gian Franco Rodriguez, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, and Kelly Bishop.

Halston follows the designer as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.