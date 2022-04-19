Grace Aki's To Free a Mockingbird Joins 2022 SheNYC Theater Festival

Grace Aki's solo play To Free a Mockingbird will come to the 2022 SheNYC Theater Festival, running from July 25-August 7 at the Connelly Theater. The festival showcases the new, original works of women and nonbinary writers, composers, and directors.

To Free a Mockingbird is described as "a play combining storytelling and stand-up. We follow Grace's family's journey across the sea and through the south with family secrets and lessons on how our stories get told. To Free A Mockingbird is a vulnerable and daring piece, filled with effortless humor and honesty. This is her story and maybe yours as well. After all, generational trauma is…funny."

To Free a Mockingbird was developed in study with Seth Barrish at The Barrow Group, with direction by Katherine Robards. The piece was further nurtured at the 2021 SheATL festival.

Aki is host of the podcast Tell Me on a Sunday, featuring guests from Broadway and beyond. She is also a regular Broadway News correspondent for Broadway Radio and social strategist for Broadway Records.