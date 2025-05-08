Eureka Day, Pictures From Home, and More Announced for Marin Theatre's 2025-26 Season

Marin Theatre’s 2025-26 season of four plays includes Eureka Day’s return to the Bay Area stage, the west coast premiere of Sally & Tom, a new rendition of The Cherry Orchard, and the west coast premiere of Pictures From Home. The productions will be mounted on the Boyer Main Stage at Marin Theatre.

The season will kick off with Jonathan Spector’s Tony-nominated play Eureka Day (August 28–September 21), presented in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company featuring most of its original cast members. Eureka Day, in which a mumps outbreak at a privileged Berkeley, California school causes the vaccine debate to escalate to a fever pitch, was commissioned by and made its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in 2018. It had runs off-Broadway and on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club, where it has been nominated for a 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Aurora Theatre Company artistic director Josh Costello directs the cast featuring Charisse Loriaux, Lisa Anne Porter, Rolf Saxon, Teddy Spencer, and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong.

Next up is the west coast premiere of Sally & Tom (October 30–November 23) by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) and directed by executive artistic director Lance Gardner. In the play, an up-and-coming theater company is rehearsing a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson and as opening night approaches, Black playwright Luce is struggling with rewrites and pressure from a producer about how to frame the relationship between the third president and the woman he enslaved. Sally & Tom had its world premiere at Guthrie Theatre before an off-Broadway run at the Public Theater.

American Conservatory Theater artistic director emerita Carey Perloff will direct a new production of Anton Chekhov’s classic The Cherry Orchard (January 29–February 22). Set at the turn of the 20th century, an aristocratic matriarch returns home to her family’s estate, which has fallen into debt. The cast includes Anthony Fusco, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, and Joseph Patrick O’Malley.

The season will conclude with the west coast premiere of Pictures From Home (May 7-31, 2026), in a new production directed by Jonathan Moscone. Playwright Sharr White (The Other Place) transports late Marin photographer Larry Sultan’s photo memoir to the stage in a play recently seen on Broadway at Studio 54. Victor Talmadge will play father Irving Sultan with additional casting to be announced.