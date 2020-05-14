Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez, and Original Cast Star in Significant Other Reading

The original Broadway cast of Joshua Harmon's Significant Other will reunite for a benefit reading tonight, May 14, at 8pm ET. Trip Cullman will return to direct.

Gideon Glick, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith, and Barbara Barrie will star in the reading, which ran on Broadway in 2017 after a premiere with Roundabout Theatre Company.

In Significant Other, all of Jordan Berman is best friends are setting a date…and he can't even get one. Now when he needs brunch plans, emergency dating advice, or just someone to commiserate and eat carbs with, he has to compete for attention with their new significant others. Of course he's so happy for them, but Jordan is struggling to keep up with how fast everyone else is changing.

Executive-produced by Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold, Significant Other is produced by Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub, and Jacob Soroken Porter. The evening serves as a benefit for the Actors Fund.

Watch the reading on the Broadway's Best Shows YouTube channel.