Santino Fontana, Elizabeth Stanley, and More Join Anyone Can Whistle at Carnegie Hall

Additional casting has been announced for the MasterVoices concert staging of Anyone Can Whistle, coming to Carnegie Hall on Thursday, March 10.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) will star as Cora Hoover Hooper, the corrupt mayor of a small economically depressed American town. Joining Williams in the cast will be Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) as Fay Apple, Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) as J. Bowden Hapgood, Tony nominee Douglas Sills (The Gilded Age) as Comptroller Schub, Eddie Cooper (Assassins) as Treasurer Cooley, and Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Police Chief Magruder.

Written by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents, Anyone Can Whistle debuted on Broadway in 1964, and in Sondheim's words, is "a fanciful story about a venal Mayoress who gets the bright idea of arranging a fake miracle to attract tourists."

Directed and conducted by MasterVoices Artistic Director Ted Sperling, the concert performance will feature choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, lighting design by Aaron Tacy, sound design by Marc Salzberg, and costumes coordinated by Tracy Christensen.

