Vanessa Williams to Star in Anyone Can Whistle at Carnegie Hall

MasterVoices (formerly the Collegiate Chorale), the acclaimed symphonic choir with over 100 voices, has announced details of its 80th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall. The season opens on December 6 with the holiday concert A Joyful Noise. Soprano Mikaela Bennett will join the group, as well as the Northwell Health Nurse Choir and Take 6. MasterVoices will provide free tickets to a few hundred essential and frontline workers to this concert to thank them for their personal sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highlight of the season will undoubtedly be a semi-staged concert production of the cult-favorite musical, Stephen Sondheim's and Arthur Laurents's Anyone Can Whistle, starring Vanessa Williams. About a struggling town and its unreliable leader, this 1964 Broadway flop-turned-cult-favorite features songs like "Everybody Says Don't" and "There Won't Be Trumpets." The concert takes place on March 10.

The season concludes with an outdoor concert in June, Songs for a Summer Night. The concert includes the world premiere of a newly commissioned piece by Tariq Al-Sabir, inspired by the sounds of a New York City summer, as well as music by Barber, Berlioz, Gordon, Mendelssohn, Schwartz, and Sondheim, among others. Joining MasterVoices are guests Shereen Pimentel, Tariq Al-Sabir, and the Orchestra of St. Luke's.

