Flashback Friday: Watch Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, and More in The Little Mermaid

Eleven years ago today, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway. Francesca Zambello's production at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre wasn't just famous for its use of Heelys, but the enviable cast: Sierra Boggess as Ariel, Norm Lewis as King Triton, Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula, and Tituss Burgess as Sebastian, among others. To celebrate, check out this footage from the original production: