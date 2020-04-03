Flashback Friday: Watch Liza Belt "New York, New York" at Shea Stadium

Baseball's opening day was scheduled for late last week, but the entire season is now in jeopardy. This week, we're flashing back to one of our favorite moments that bridge the divide between baseball and theater. During the first game at Shea Stadium after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Mets welcomed Liza Minnelli to sing "New York, New York" during the event. Watch Liza belt it out on the field as we all hope a moment like this can take place again soon.