First Listen: Ben Platt Sings "Waving Through a Window" and More From Dear Evan Hansen Movie

We're less than a month out from the release of the Dear Evan Hansen movie, and the first two tracks from the film's soundtrack — featuring star Ben Platt singing "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will Be Found" — have been released. Listen to them below.

Platt, who won a Tony when he starred in the musical's Broadway premiere, is joined by a principal cast that includes Julianne Moore as Heidi, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Amy Adams as Cynthia, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Nik Dodani as Jared, Colton Ryan as Connor, and Danny Pino as Larry.

Steven Levenson pens the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. With a Tony-winning score by Pasek and Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

Dear Evan Hansen hits cinemas September 24, with a soundtrack release the same day.